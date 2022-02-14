Mariner LLC Reduces Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mariner LLC lessened its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $208.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $187.05 and a one year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

