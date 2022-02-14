Mark D. Papermaster Sells 20,180 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total value of $2,595,753.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $114.27. 130,211,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,006,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 841.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 213,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after buying an additional 191,104 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 250,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,510,000 after purchasing an additional 56,044 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,231,000 after buying an additional 422,700 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.