Marlin (POND) 1-Day Volume Reaches $15.26 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $32.46 million and $15.26 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Marlin has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Marlin coin can now be bought for $0.0440 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044042 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.39 or 0.06906941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,518.63 or 0.99847583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00048112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00048508 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006182 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

