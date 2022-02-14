Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 280,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,559 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $17,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,288,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,961,000 after buying an additional 55,317 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,135,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,119,000 after buying an additional 1,152,739 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,099,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,273,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,186,000 after buying an additional 41,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,055,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,563,000 after buying an additional 380,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $46.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $460,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,347,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,467. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler cut Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

