Marshall Wace LLP Grows Holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,559,127 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158,837 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cartesian Growth were worth $15,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBL. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the second quarter worth about $2,814,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the third quarter worth about $739,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the second quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the third quarter worth about $2,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLBL stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.90.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

