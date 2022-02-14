Marshall Wace LLP Has $16.22 Million Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,054 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $16,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

HLNE opened at $79.97 on Monday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.52.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

