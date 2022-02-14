Marshall Wace LLP Has $18.97 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180,893 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in FOX were worth $18,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in FOX by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in FOX by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 2,771.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOXA opened at $43.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

