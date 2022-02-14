Marshall Wace LLP Invests $14.73 Million in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 104,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,734,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 59.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 41.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

In other news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.86, for a total transaction of $531,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 36,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $5,596,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,306,745 shares of company stock valued at $225,520,716 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $167.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,195.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.87. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.