Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 52,332 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 360.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,332 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $17,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.77.

AMP opened at $304.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.79 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 7,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total value of $2,235,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,658 shares of company stock worth $11,342,070. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

