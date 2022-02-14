Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MMLP opened at $3.13 on Monday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $121.45 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently -5.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMLP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 67,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $40,000. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

