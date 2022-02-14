Masonite International (DOOR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 21st. Analysts expect Masonite International to post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:DOOR opened at $95.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.44.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.
About Masonite International
Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Masonite International (DOOR)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.