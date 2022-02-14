Masonite International (DOOR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 21st. Analysts expect Masonite International to post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $95.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Masonite International by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Masonite International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

