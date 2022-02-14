Matson (NYSE:MATX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.700-$9.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MATX traded down $1.12 on Monday, hitting $85.25. 479,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.13 and its 200 day moving average is $84.19. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $101.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 7,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $636,936.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $421,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,982 shares of company stock worth $1,972,130 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Matson by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Matson by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Matson by 947.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 19,191 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

