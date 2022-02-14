McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Raised by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,413,763,000 after acquiring an additional 445,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,027,715,000 after acquiring an additional 237,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,102,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,349 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,870,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,586,963,000 after acquiring an additional 397,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,834,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,116,798,000 after acquiring an additional 88,230 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD opened at $255.16 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.85.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

