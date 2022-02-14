Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.810-$1.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE MPW traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.43. The stock had a trading volume of 33,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $24.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medical Properties Trust stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.