Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

TSE:MDNA opened at C$2.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$1.73 and a 52 week high of C$5.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.70 million and a PE ratio of -4.65.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

