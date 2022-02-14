Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$7.00 price target on the stock.
TSE:MDNA opened at C$2.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$1.73 and a 52 week high of C$5.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.70 million and a PE ratio of -4.65.
About Medicenna Therapeutics
See Also
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.