Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MED. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Medifast by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Medifast by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE MED opened at $190.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.06 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.58%.

Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

