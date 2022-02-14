Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Larry Goldberg Sells 200,000 Shares

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Larry Goldberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total value of C$64,060.00.
Larry Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 11th, Larry Goldberg sold 300,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total value of C$92,520.00.
Shares of MGA opened at C$0.31 on Monday. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$108.39 million and a PE ratio of 5.08.
Mega Uranium Company Profile
Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.
Featured Stories
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Mega Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mega Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.