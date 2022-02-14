Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Larry Goldberg Sells 200,000 Shares

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Larry Goldberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total value of C$64,060.00.

Larry Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Larry Goldberg sold 300,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total value of C$92,520.00.

Shares of MGA opened at C$0.31 on Monday. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$108.39 million and a PE ratio of 5.08.

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1599995 EPS for the current year.

Mega Uranium Company Profile

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

