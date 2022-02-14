MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,459 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises 1.5% of Capital Research Global Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.08% of MercadoLibre worth $6,469,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 81.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 2,387.2% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MELI opened at $1,091.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 686.44 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $957.60 and a 52 week high of $2,006.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,149.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,469.65.

Several analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,887.00.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.