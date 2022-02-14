Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,532,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,095,000 after acquiring an additional 368,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,749,000 after acquiring an additional 29,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

NYSE:MRK opened at $76.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $192.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.