Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.21 billion.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of MTOR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.98. 3,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Meritor has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $33.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.58 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meritor will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $67,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $26,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,504 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meritor stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,042 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.65% of Meritor worth $11,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

