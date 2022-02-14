Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.89.
Shares of Merus stock opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.
About Merus
Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.
