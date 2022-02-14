Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Merus by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Merus by 4,040.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

