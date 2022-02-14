Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Lessened by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP cut its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 325,000 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $25,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 826 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

FB opened at $219.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $610.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.52. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.15 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

