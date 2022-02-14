Metaverse ETP (ETP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11,909.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $11.76 million and $11,909.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001245 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,741,341 coins and its circulating supply is 79,741,243 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

