Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 170.1% from the January 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mexco Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mexco Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mexco Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN MXC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.95. 13,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,719. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 million, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

