MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 197.8% from the January 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 17,676 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period.

MCR traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,276. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

