MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, an increase of 103.5% from the January 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 62.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 49.3% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 80.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

