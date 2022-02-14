MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, an increase of 103.5% from the January 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $3.40.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.