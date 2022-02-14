MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Update

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the January 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 25,616 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 141,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,050. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.65. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

