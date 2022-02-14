MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.53.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 2.35. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.