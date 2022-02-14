Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on MFGP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Investec upgraded Micro Focus International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

NYSE MFGP opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. Micro Focus International has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Micro Focus International’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFGP. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 302,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 136,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

