Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.28.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MCHP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.20. The stock had a trading volume of 102,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.83. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.253 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.71%.
Microchip Technology Company Profile
Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.
