Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.740-$8.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.830-$1.990 EPS.

MAA traded down $2.60 on Monday, hitting $208.23. 5,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $131.45 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.58.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.64.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $50,405.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $125,909.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,884 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.