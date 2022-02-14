Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the January 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MCURF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 42,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,608. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. Mind Cure Health has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.55.

Get Mind Cure Health alerts:

About Mind Cure Health

Mind Cure Health Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of a branded line of organic and functional mushroom powders. It also operates Mind Cure Health Center, which offers psychedelic-assisted mental health therapy to patients, as well as training to therapists. The company sells its products through online and retail stores in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Cure Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Cure Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.