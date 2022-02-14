Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.25. Minerals Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on MTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CL King decreased their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $676,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 651,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 147,840 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTX opened at $69.46 on Monday. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $64.59 and a one year high of $88.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

