Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.25. Minerals Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on MTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CL King decreased their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $676,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 651,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 147,840 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTX opened at $69.46 on Monday. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $64.59 and a one year high of $88.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.