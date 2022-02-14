MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) vs. REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Financial Analysis

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) and REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.5% of REGENXBIO shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of REGENXBIO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and REGENXBIO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiNK Therapeutics $690,000.00 135.47 -$16.24 million N/A N/A REGENXBIO $154.57 million 6.95 -$111.25 million ($5.17) -4.85

MiNK Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than REGENXBIO.

Profitability

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and REGENXBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A REGENXBIO -228.08% -44.70% -26.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MiNK Therapeutics and REGENXBIO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 REGENXBIO 0 3 4 0 2.57

MiNK Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 688.53%. REGENXBIO has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.17%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than REGENXBIO.

Summary

MiNK Therapeutics beats REGENXBIO on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in New York.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381. The company was founded by Kenneth T. Mills and James M. Wilson on July 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

