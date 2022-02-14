Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stake Raised by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,457,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,435,000 after acquiring an additional 124,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $111,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $171,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,180 shares of company stock worth $8,305,607. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRTX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $102.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.58. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.55 and a 52 week high of $211.76.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.