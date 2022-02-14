Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) is Cowbird Capital LP’s 8th Largest Position

Cowbird Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) by 122.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,236,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680,147 shares during the period. Mister Car Wash comprises about 7.8% of Cowbird Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cowbird Capital LP’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $22,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $431,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $6,730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $481,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $431,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $104,419,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCW shares. FIG Partners raised shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $185,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $566,491 in the last quarter.

MCW stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.39. 6,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,355. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $194.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

