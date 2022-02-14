Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.540-$4.540 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

OTCMKTS:MITSY opened at $518.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $485.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $368.00 and a 1-year high of $534.19.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

