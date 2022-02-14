Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $70.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price target of $78.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Moelis & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.14.

NYSE:MC opened at $51.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.22. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 20.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,094 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Moelis & Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 53,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 9.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

