Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) by 74.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNTV. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 44.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Momentive Global stock opened at $16.03 on Monday. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $403,411.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 7,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $178,771.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,799 shares of company stock worth $976,451. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

