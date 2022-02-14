Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to post earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.06 and the highest is $4.00. Moody’s reported earnings per share of $4.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year earnings of $12.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $13.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.46 to $14.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.82.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $527,996. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $332.29 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $272.60 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

