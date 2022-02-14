Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $21,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Moody’s by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $527,996 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $9.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $322.66. 14,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,614. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $272.60 and a twelve month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.27.

Moody's Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

