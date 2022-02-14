Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 102.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,841,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Colfax were worth $257,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

CFX opened at $40.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.