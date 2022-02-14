Morgan Stanley Has $225.31 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 26.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,119,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $225,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.0% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 101.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 53,310 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 6.7% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 148,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 49.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.9% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.32. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

