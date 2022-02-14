Morgan Stanley Has $234.27 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 44.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 385,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MSCI were worth $234,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,142,000 after acquiring an additional 54,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,430,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,942,000 after purchasing an additional 49,213 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 804,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.67.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI opened at $534.26 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.01 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $609.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 220.58% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

