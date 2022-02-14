Morgan Stanley Purchases 2,483,688 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,237,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,483,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $270,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,125,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,005 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,753,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023,000 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,663,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,448 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,274,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,617,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,740 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

BKLN opened at $21.94 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.