Morgan Stanley Raises Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $53.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $46.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

