Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,910,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259,304 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of 360 DigiTech worth $242,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 36.5% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 7,922,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,742,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,446,000 after purchasing an additional 947,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,835,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,931,000 after purchasing an additional 340,845 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 97.8% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,278,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 108.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,328,000 after purchasing an additional 676,754 shares during the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $21.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on QFIN shares. CLSA raised their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.79.

360 DigiTech Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.