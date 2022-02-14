Morgan Stanley Sells 315,829 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,952,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $222,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $72.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.42. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

