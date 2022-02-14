Morgan Stanley Trims Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Target Price to $48.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HIW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $48.98. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,017,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,328,000 after purchasing an additional 186,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,829,000 after purchasing an additional 26,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 94,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

