Morgan Stanley Trims Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Target Price to $48.00

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BWS Financial raised shares of Iridium Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.33.
Shares of IRDM opened at $34.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $50.55. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -380.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95.
About Iridium Communications
Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.
