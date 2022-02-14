Morgan Stanley Trims Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Target Price to $48.00

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BWS Financial raised shares of Iridium Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of IRDM opened at $34.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $50.55. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -380.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

